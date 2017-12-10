PF SG directs provincial leadership to submit 2018 mobilization work plans

Patriotic front secretary general davies mwila has directed that all provincial executive committees, in consultation with the structures lower than them must submit to his office their 2018 provincial mobilization workplans.

He says this is important in monitoring the growth of the party with indicators anyone could verify.

Mr. Mwila has said that these provincial mobilization workplans will be measured four (4) times in a year with quarterly political reports.

The pf secretary general also counselled the general membership to respect the party constitution including its rules and regulations.

He has further implored members to responsibly use the democratic space that exists in the party.

He emphasized that even in a democracy; the freedom of expression comes with responsibilities.

He has reiterated that pf’s intra party democracy should not be used as fertile ground for breeding indiscipline in the party.

Mr.mwila has also advised his critics within the party there could only be one secretary general at any given time appointed by the party president and such a person must be a member of the central committee.

Speakingin luanshya when he addressed party officials and other members of the ruling party where he also handed over two vehicles to roan constituency and luanshya district the pf secretary general says the party is more than ready to contest in the roan by-election when the seat is declared vacant.

And speaking at the same event, copperbelt province chairman steven kainga says the province was still intact despite mr. Kambwili becoming what he has termed as a ‘rebel’.

Meanwhile member of the central committee kebby mbewe, who is based in choma, says the party structures in southern province are solidly behind the leadership of the current secretary general davis mwila because of his commitment to unite and mobilize the party.

And jackson kungo, who is also mcc member and north western province chairman, says the party in the province appreciates the efforts of mr. Mwila in terms of supporting party structures including at the grassroot level.