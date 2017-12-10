Agro dealers not helpful to farmers- HIVOS

Hivos Southern Africa Regional Advocacy Officer for Sustainable Diets William Chilufya says agro dealers are not helping farmers conduct businesses.

Mr. Chilufya says agro dealers have failed to empower farmers in line with diversification of the agricultural sector as most if not all are stocking just maize seed.

He says without agro dealers acquiring and distributing a diversity of a diversity of seed will continue to frustrate Zambia’s diversification dream.

Mr. Chilufya wants agro dealers to acquire appropriate communication of seed variety availability and farmers assimilating government diversification agenda.