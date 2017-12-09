Over 300 UPND members defects to PF

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has described his trip to chavuma district as a success and has commended the new provincial leadership which has shown commitment to mobilize and grow the party.

The Secretary General also mentioned that the party is gearing up for the two upcoming local government by-elections in north western province.

Mr. Mwila has also confirmed that 320 UPND members and 10 headmen defected to the patriotic front in chavuma yesterday.

Village headman kapapilo nelson kahinga pangalange also constituency chairman for UPND chavuma led the 10 headmen in joining pf.

Mr. Mwila is impressed with the rate of development in north-western province which includes the Solwezi-Chingola road.

The secretary general has concluded his program in chavuma and is in luanshya district where he will hand over two vehicles for party mobilization in roan and luanshya central constituencies.

The secretary general is accompanied by MCC Kebby Mbewe and the provincial leadership.