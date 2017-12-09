NCC cautions the public to be wary of land sale fraudsters

Ndola city council has unearthed a scam of unscrupulous individuals collecting money from unsuspecting members of the public for plots, while claiming to be acting on behalf of the local authority.

This is also tied to rumors circulating that the council has issued public notice indicating that it has started dealing with matters relating to Ndola hill.

Ndola City Council Public Relations Manager Tilyenji Mwanza has since warned public that the local authority is not receiving any payments for plots, neither has it contracted any individuals, or banks, to receive payments for plots on its behalf.

Ms. Mwanza says individuals that may be going around collecting payments for plots are criminals, whose intent is to defraud people of their hard-earned money.

She also warned members of the public to be on the lookout for these crooks, and to report them to the local authority, or, to the nearest police station.

Ms. Mwanza says the council still has enforcement rights and as such, it will take stern action against anyone found illegally subdividing, allocating, or re-allocating plots, and receiving payment for doing so.