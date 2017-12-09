Current crop of MPs disappointing- YAZ

Youth Aid Zambia Executive Director Chuunga Kachenga has expressed dissatisfaction with the way members of parliament are conducting business in the house.

Mr. Kachenga says members of parliament should have a robust debate and scrutiny to the details of debates in parliament rather than political bickering.

He has told q-news that parliament should be a place of robust and substantive debate for the common good of the country.

Mr. Kachenga has advised parliamentarians to be effective when they are in line of duty mostly in the national assembly during deliberations for the betterment of the nation as well as fulfilling expectations of Zambians.

he has reminded them that Zambians are watching their performance and will be kicked out in 2021 general elections.