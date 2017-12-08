UPND should start preparing for another humiliating defeat – Mwila

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila says the opposition UPND should start preparing for another humiliating defeat in the 2021 elections.

Mr Mwila said this when he received over 320 defectors from the UPND in Chavuma District of North Western Province among them ten headmen.

He says the ruling party will not abandon its developmental agenda including in areas where the ruling party received low votes.

Mr Mwila states that the PF remains popular because of its developmental agenda of transforming the nation.

He says this is evidenced by Chavuma residents being connected to the national grid as well as the upgrading of some schools into secondary schools.

Speaking at the same event, North Western Province PF Chairman Jackson Kungo said the party in the province is behind Mr Mwila because he has done a lot in terms of uniting and mobilizing the party.

Mr. Kungo says it is because of Mr Mwila that the party is able to attract members from the UPND.