UPND leader warns govt officials looting coffers

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says government officials looting government coffers will be arrested and made to pay back and as soon as he becomes republican president.

Speaking when he featured on a programme on I-WAVE radio in Chingola today, Mr. Hichilema says he will endeavor to run a government whose policy among others will be zero tolerance to corruption.

Mr Hichilema says his economic policies will mostly focus on job creation, lowering the cost of doing business, empower Zambians, and improve the agriculture sector.