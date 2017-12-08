Ongoing road works in Chingola affects smooth flow of businesses

Former Chingola Mayor MacDonald Mulongoti says ongoing road works in Chingola have affected the smooth flow of traffic and businesses in the district.

Mr. Mulongoti is appealing to minister of infrastructure development Ronald Chitotela to help find an immediate solution to the problem which has led to loss of business.

He says it will not be in public interest for the contractor to go on Christmas holiday anytime soon without pacifying the situation.

Mr. Mulongoti also feels the Road Development Agency (RDA) needed to engage members of the general public and key stakeholders such as the business community and transporters for suggestions in order to forestall the damage which has been caused so far, exacerbated by wet conditions.