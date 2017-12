Mushanga directed Kabwe Municipal Council to unblock drainages in the district

Mr. Mushanga says has also warned residents in the province against disposing off garbage anyhow.

He says it is high time residents start taking responsibility of the liter they keep churning out especially during the rainy season.

Mr. Mushanga has told Q-news that disposing of garbage in undesignated places comes with diseases that could be avoided.