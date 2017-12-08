JAWUZ still waiting for 2018 conditions of service response

The Judicial and Allied Workers Union of Zambia says it is still waiting for a response from the Judiciary management with regards the demands of things it wants addressed in the 2018 conditions of service.

Union President Peter Mwale says the union has written a letter of demands it wants addressed such as the issues of accommodation, transport and salaries which were not adjusted upwards this year.

Mr. Mwale says the members are anxiously waiting for a response from management on the demands that that have been forwarded to them.

He says judiciary workers have been going through a rough time due to low salaries which cannot carter for their daily requirements.