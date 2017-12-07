TOPSTAR makes progress in connecting more towns to its signal

TOPSTAR says it has made progress in ensuring that more towns are connected to its signal to enable more Zambians benefit from digital television under phase two of the digital migration national roll out project.

Topstar Public Relations Manager Mwazi Chanda says phase two will see the setting up of other transmission sites and repeater transmitters across the ten provinces.

Mrs. Chanda says Chipata city will soon be connected once government concludes installation of a digital migration site before the end of this year.

She says Topstar is committed to ensuring all Zambians are able to benefit from the digital migration programme currently being rolled out across the country.

Towns which are connected are Mumbwa, Pemba, Kalomo, Kazangula, Mwandi, Sesheke, Sinazongwe, Namwala, Siavonga, Mkushi, Mungwi, Serenje, Mpika, Isoka, Mporokoso, Luwingu, Mpulungu, Mwense, Safya, Munumunga, MPEPETWE, Nyimba, Petauke, Sinda, Mambwe, Katete, Chadiza, Mfuwe, Luangwa, Chama, Lundanzi and Mfuwe.

Lusaka, Kafue, Kapiri Mposhi, Kitwe, Ndola and Chingola