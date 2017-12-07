Lack of implementation of policies on disability worry Chooma

Disability Rights Watch has noted that government has not actualized most policy pronouncements on disability in 2017.

DRW National Coordinator Bruce Chooma has bemoaned the fact that parliamentary debates on the national budget have not hinged so much on making significant allocations towards disability programs.

Mr. Chooma has since appealed to the ministry of community development and social welfare to prioritize clear mainstreaming strategies in 2018 to be put in all line ministries, in order to budget adequately for the needs of persons with disabilities.