Kafwanka notes improvement in macroeconomic fundamentals in 2017

Business and financial analyst Blessings Kafwanka has noted an improvement in macroeconomic fundamentals in 2017.

Mr Kafwanka points out that the year 2017 has seen the drop in the rate of inflation while there has been stability in the exchange rate.

He has also noted the Zambia Revenue Authority’s exceptional performance in terms of revenue mobilization through various initiatives such as the tax amnesty.

Mr. Kafwanka however, states that a lot more needs to be done in terms of addressing the country’s high debt levels.

He notes with concern that the country’s debt position is high and unsustainable at 12.5 billion dollars representing 47 percent of the country’s GDP.