CUTS asks govt to explain use of funds saved from removal of subsidies

Consumer Unit Trust Society (CUTS) International Zambia has challenged the government to tell the nation how the savings from the removal of subsidies have been used.

CUTS International Zambia Coordinator Chenai Mukumba tells QTV News that since the removal of the subsidies on energy and other areas, the people have not seen the benefits of this move.

Ms Mukumba says the only benefit has accrued to the treasury as government has been able to save money, while how the money has been used no one knows.

She says government should tell the nation how much has been saved and how the money has been used.