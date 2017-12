Peoples Alliance for Change (PAC) President Andyford Banda has called for morality, substantive, mature and responsible politics from political players.

Mr. Banda is concerned that some of the statements issued by some political players are worrying as they can bring chaos in the country.

He says the recent remarks by UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema while in Ndola that what happened in Zimbabwe can happen in Zambia was careless.

Mr. Banda says politicians should learn to practice mature politics.