Govt procures two water vessels for public water transport in Luapula

Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa says government has procured two vessels for water transport in Luapula Province.

Mr. Chilangwa says the two 120 – seater boats would be used for public water transport on Lakes Bangweulu and Mweru.

The Minister however says the two vessels could not be delivered because of lack of harbours on the shores of the two water bodies.

He says Lake Bangweulu and Lake Mweru will each be given one.

Mr. Chilangwa says the two vessels will go a long way to ease the problems of water transport that the people faced.

Meanwhile, the Luapula Province Minister says government will be embarking on a robust project of erecting 90 communication towers across Luapula Province.

Mr. Chilangwa says the 85 meter – high towers will be built in all the 11 districts of Luapula Province to ease mobile telecommunication challenges.