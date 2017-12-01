ZCTU differs with Civil Service Commission Chair

The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has differed with Civil Service Commission Chairperson Dickson Chasaya on how to recover public funds misapplied and misappropriated by civil servants cited in the Auditor General’s report.

ZCTU Secretary General Cosmas Mukuka says deducting money from personal emoluments of officers found guilty of misapplying and misappropriating public funds is not the best solution in dealing with the situation.

He says government should instead tighten financials controls to ensure that workers find it difficult to misapply or misappropriate public funds.

Mr Mukuka states that it is high time government started acting on the cases being exposed by the Auditor General’s report considering that siphoning public funds was becoming endemic and public programmes were being adversely affected.

He says supervisors and controlling officers should take extra caution in the usage of public funds to avoid cases of misuse.

Mr Mukuka adds that supervisors must ensure that funds are used on budgeted programmes and activities in order to eliminate the many cases of financial hemorrhage being experienced in government.