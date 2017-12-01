PF govt has liberalized Airwaves – Kampamba Mulenga

Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Kampamba Mulenga says the ruling Patriotic Front has liberalized the airwaves as can be seen from the many radio and TV licenses issued across the country.

Speaking during the PF Media Interactive Forum in Lusaka, Ms Mulenga says since 2011, the PF Government has issued over 115 radio licenses as opposed to the four radio stations that the party found when it came into office.

She says the PF Government has further issued a total of 43 TV licenses.

She states that this is contrary to claims by some opposition political parties that the PF administration is suppressing the media.

Meanwhile Ms Mulenga says the Access to Information Bill has delayed because it was in conflict with twelve other pieces of legislation.

Speaking at the same event, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda maintained that for as long as UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema does not recognize President Lungu, the PF will not move an inch to dialogue with him.