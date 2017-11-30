ZCID) to hold a summit of all presidents

The Zambia Center for Inter Party Dialogue (ZCID) says it will next month hold a summit of all presidents of political parties leading to the political dialogue being spearheaded by the Commonwealth.

ZCID Executive Director Monica Kanjimana has told QTV News that the summit is a starting point towards reforming some of the laws that may bring about disputes during the 2021 elections.

Ms Kanjimana says the summit will enable political party leaders to agree on how they want to proceed in reviewing some of the pieces of legislation such as the Public Order Act and the monitoring and implementation of the Political Parties Bill.

She says other issues that will be looked at include the enhancement of the independence of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

Ms Kanjimana has since assured all political parties that the summit will be all inclusive and that no one will be left out.

She says her organization in partnership with Commonwealth Special Envoy Ibrahim Gambari have made steady progress towards the holding of the dialogue meeting.