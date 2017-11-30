Trump praises Zambia

U.S President Donald Trump has praised Zambia for being a model of democracy in the region and on the African continent.

President Trump says Zambia and the United States share common values and interests of fostering peace and stability with a sound record of commitment to democracy and democratic transitions.

He has also applauded Zambia’s diplomatic engagements and commitment in the region by distinguishing itself in providing peacekeepers to the United Nations mission in the Central African Republic.

Mr Trump has further noted that Zambia has continued to welcome refugees from neighbouring countries and other African nations.

He states that the United States values its partnership with Zambia and will continue to work to increase mutually beneficial trade and investment.

He adds that the US will continue with efforts to spur economic growth and promoting good governance and shared priorities between the two countries.

President Trump said this when Zambia’s Ambassador to the U.S Dr. Ngosa Simbyakula presented of letters of credence at the White House on Wednesday.

And Ambassador Simbyakula in conveying President Edgar Lungu’s warm greeting to President Trump, said Zambia and the U.S have maintained close bilateral relations based on mutual values and shared interests.

He said these have promoted economic growth and development and enhanced political reform through the promotion of democratic principles such as good governance and accountability to the rule of law.

Dr. Simbyakula said Zambia is proud of the record she has maintained since her independence in 1964 of being a peaceful nation within the Southern African region and on the continent.

He said President Lungu is committed to fostering peace and reconciliation.

He further informed the U.S President that Zambia will take advantage of its election as a member of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Organ Troika on Politics, Defense, and Security to foster peace and stability in the region and security of the African continent.

Dr. Simbyakula also stated that the Zambian Government greatly appreciates the assistance that the U.S Government offers through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the benefits accrued from the work of the Millennium Challenge Account in Lusaka which is focusing on business reforms and improving water supply and sanitation.

This is contained in a statement issued by First Secretary press and public relations at the Zambian embassy in Washington DC Cosmas Chileshe.