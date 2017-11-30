TCZ warns to deregister teachers found guilty of professional misconduct

The Teaching Council of Zambia (TCZ) has warned that it will not hesitate to deregister any teacher found guilty of professional misconduct in accordance with the Teaching Profession Act no.5 of 2013.

The council’s warning comes in the wake of some teachers in Mkushi who were caught having a sex party with pupils, believed to be minors.

Council Spokesperson Ngoza Malonga tells QTV News that the Council will not condone any behavior by teachers that brings the reputation of the teaching profession into disrepute.

Ms Malonga says teachers are expected to be role models to pupils, and not take advantage of the learners.

She states that what is more saddening is that the sex party comes a few months after Police arrested over 70 teenagers in Lusaka, who were involved in another sex party.