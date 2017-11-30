President Lungu not serious about austerity measures-PAC

People’s Alliance for Change President Andyford Banda has expressed concern that despite President Edgar Lungu announcing austerity measures to deal with the country’s economic challenges, he has proceeded to make more than 53 foreign trips.

Mr. Banda says the Head of State has let Zambians down by failing to stick to the austerity measures he announced as a way of restarting the country’s economy.

He says late President Michael Sata did not travel the way President Lungu is doing, yet he claims he is following the vision of the late president.

Mr. Banda says the President should slow down on foreign trips and focus on finding the solutions to the current social and economic challenges the country is facing.