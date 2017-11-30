NCC issues 6, 224 certificates to contractors

Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotela is happy to note that 95% of the 6,224 certificates issued to contractors by the National Council for Construction as at 28th November,2017 have been issued to Zambian owned small and medium enterprises.

Speaking during the inauguration of the 14 member National Council for Construction (NCC) Board of Directors, Mr. Chitotela is however, saddened that more than 90 percent of these contractors continue to be in lowly Graded due to inadequate capacity.

Mr. Chitotela notes that grades one and two are dominated by foreign contractors who get almost 75 percent of available contracts in the construction sector.

He has since urged the new NCC board of directors to ensure local contractors get a share of the contracts awarded in the construction sector.

And new NCC Board Chairperson Rosetta Chabala says the board will strive to ensure there is growth in the construction sector.

Ms Chabala, who is also Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) President, says the mammoth task the board has is also to ensure local contractors benefit from the contracts available.