Govt performs better in poverty reduction in 2017- CSPR

The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) has observed that government has in 2017 performed better in poverty reduction interventions compared to the year 2016.

CSPR executive director Patrick Nshindano tells Q-News that this is based on perimeters such as income and expenditure.

He says expenditure patterns in the country led to the reduction of the cost of living as evidenced by the Jesuit Center for Theological Reflection (JCTR) 2017 basic needs food basket.

Mr. Nshindano also notes that the stability in the macroeconomic environment and the reduction in mealie-meal prices have largely contributed to the reduction in poverty.

And Mr. Nshindano says the launch of the 7th National Development Plan has seen poverty reduction taking a center stage with government emphasizing on accelerating economic development.

Mr. Nshindano however, states that despite all these interventions, a lot more needs to be done as poverty levels in the country have remained high.