Govt in talks with DRC on fish ban

Livestock and fisheries minister Michael Katambo says government is currently holding talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo on how the two countries can harmonize the implementation of the fishing ban.

Mr. Katambo has told parliament YESTERDAY that currently the two countries enforce the fishing ban at different times, with Zambia enforcing the ban beginning in December while the DRC enforces the ban beginning in January.

He says the variance in the times for the implementation of the fishing ban compromises the essence of the implementation of the ban as fishermen from either country engage in illegal fishing on the Luapula River.

Mr Katambo says it is for this reason that the two countries are engaging in talks to harmonize the closure of the fishing period on the waters that they share so that the fishing ban can be effective.