Skilled personnel is key to driving country – Kalaba

Government says having a cadre of highly skilled personnel is key to driving the country forward.

Acting higher education minister Harry Kalaba says for the country to remain relevant and competitive in a highly globalized world, the standard of technically qualified personnel and professionals must be raised to international levels.

Speaking he officiated at the 6th graduation ceremony of DMI-St. Eugene University in Lusaka, Mr. Kalaba noted the need to match the skills demand in specific sectors such as those identified in the 7th national development plan.

He says government has identified human resource development as a key enabler towards the achievement of priority sections of the Vision 2030.

He states that the education sector is expected to provide the necessary skills that will steer Zambians to the economic and social prosperity of the vision 2030.

Mr Kalaba says government is aware of the challenges being faced by private universities and is studying ways and means of providing effective support to local education investors in order to expand the higher education sector through the revision of the higher education ACT of 2013.

And DMI St Eugene University Chancellor Reverend Doctor Arul Raj pledged the university’s commitment to ensuring that education standards are raised to international level through the introduction of a PAN African education system in 2018.