Six govt accountants fired

Finance Minister Felix Mutati says two accountants at the Ministry of Finance and four at the Ministry of General Education have been suspended in connection with the misapplication of funds.

Winding up debate on budgetary allocation to the Ministry of Finance in Parliament, Mr Mutati says government is seriously taking action on officers who have been cited for misapplication of funds in the latest Auditor General’s report.

Mr. Mutati says government has also instituted recoveries for all the monies misapplied.

He says government will not tolerate any public officers misusing tax payer’s monies which are meant for the development of the country.

And Mr. Mutati has dismissed assertions that the country’s economy will collapse in the next two years.

He explains that all the data collected by the Ministry of Finance indicate that there is no possibility that the economy will collapse in two years.