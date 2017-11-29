Police record 44, 555 criminal cases for 2017

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has disclosed that a total of 44,555 criminal cases have been recorded from the first to the third quarter of 2017, compared to 44,771 cases recorded during the same period last year.

In his end of year message to Zambians, Mr. Kanganja says this represents a reduction by 216 cases representing 0.48 percent.

Mr. Kanganja says crime prevention is a collective responsibility which requires concerted effort from all sections of society beginning at individual level.

He says there is therefore need for continued collaboration between the Police and the general public as it is not disputable that crime affects everyone irrespective of status in society.

The Police Chief says as Zambians approach the festive season where most of the people are in a celebratory mood, there is need to be vigilant because it is during such periods that criminals also find opportunities to attack and steal from unsuspecting members of the public.

Mr. Kanganja has also called upon managements at shopping malls and Banks to put in place adequate security measures in order to guarantee the security of their clients.

He has also advised members of the public to consider their personal security as paramount by ensuring they secure their properties and avoid exposing valuables and personal effects that may attract the attention of criminals.