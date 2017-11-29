Over 300 Kafue Houses earmarked for demolition

Zambia Railways Limited has earmarked the demolition of over 300 houses in Kafue’s Flash Butt area illegally constructed on the railway reserve.

ZRL Central Regional Manager Kingfred Chanda says the affected houses were built within the Zambia Railways farm land reserve on both sides of the railway line.

He says the company is currently engaging the owners of the houses and Kafue district council in dialogue meetings before embarking on the demolition exercise.

Mr Chanda says the company is saddened that some people have continued to encroach on the railway reserve despite the warnings from the company.

He says the demolition exercise of all illegal structures is expected to be completed before the end of year.

And Kafue District Commissioner Joseph Kamana has pleaded with Zambia Railway Limited not to demolish the houses in the affected area especially that the rainy season has started.

Mr. Kamana says though government does not support illegality, it is important that the company engages relevant authorities before demolishing the houses.