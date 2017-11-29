Mwanakatwe reassures investors

Commerce, trade and industry Minister Margret Mwanakatwe says government is committed to implementing policies aimed at creating a conducive business environment to make Zambia a preferred investment destination in the sub-Saharan region.

Speaking during the unveiling of the Total Ibex Hill Service Station in Lusaka, Ms Mwanakatwe has hailed the company’s commitment to uplifting people’s lives through its social corporate responsibility.

She says government alone cannot solve all the economic issues, but that with the help of the private sector, the country will move forward in terms of economic development.

Mrs Mwanakatwe says entrepreneurs, SMEs and big businesses should now start to work hand in hand with government to create jobs and generate wealth for all citizens.

Speaking earlier, Total Regional chairman Pierre-Yves Sachet says the company is committed to providing clean energy in Zambia, and throughout the African continent.

Mr. Sachet says the company’s staff will endeavor to provide its customers with products and services which are safer, cleaner, more innovative and accessible.

He adds that the company will also continue developing and upgrading its network of facilities throughout the country.