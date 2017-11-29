Mukata murder case fails to takeoff

The case in which United Party for National Development (UPND) Chilanga Member of Parliament Keith Mukata and his co- accused Charmaine Musonda are accused of murder has failed to take off for commencement of defence.

When the matter came up in the Lusaka High court, lawyer for the accused, Willis Muhanga told the court that Ms. Musonda was unable to attend court because she is currently admitted to the university teaching hospital (UTH).

He told the court that In line with article 8 (4) of the laws of Zambia the accused person must be present in court during trial, unless there is consent which has not been secured from the accused.

Mr Muhanga told the court that it is on this basis that the defence was unable to proceed.

The court has since granted the adjournment and adjourned the matter to tomorrow November 30th at 09:30hrs

The Chilanga MP and is accused of killing a security guard who was guarding his law firm.