Civil Service Commission cautions Chilanga Workers

The Civil Service Commission has cautioned workers in Chilanga district to serve the government and be loyal.

Commission Chairperson Dickson Chasaya says civil servants must show diligence, loyalty, and discipline towards the general public and government and avoid siding or bringing political agendas within their work jurisdictions.

And Mr. Chasaya says the Commission is ready to deal with cases such as, promotion, position freeze, unexplained work description in all areas of the Civil service.

He has advised workers to practice flexibility in executing their duties as this helps whenever there is promotion, relocation and transfers.