CiSCA calls on President Lungu to protect FIC Director

Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has called on President Edgar Lungu not to allow the crippling of the Financial Intelligence Center (FIC).

CiSCA Chairperson Bishop John Mambo says the Head of State must not support individuals within government who want to oust FIC Director General Mary Tshuma.

Bishop Mambo is advising President Lungu against running the country based on political affiliation or risking failing to deliver.

He has told QTV News that sensitive positions should be left to be run by qualified individuals and not by cadres for purposes of shielding corruption taking place in public offices.

Bishop Mambo says it is unfortunate that those who try to do honorable things are either transferred or retired in national interest.