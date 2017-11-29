Chasaya’s remarks irks FDD

The opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) has demanded the immediate suspension, arrest and prosecution of all public officers cited in the Auditor General’s report.

FDD Spokesperson Antonio Mwanza says the wanton abuse and theft of public resources should not be allowed to continue unabated when the country is under serious fiscal stress.

Mr. Mwanza says his party is therefore shocked by the sentiments made by Public Service Commission Chairperson Dickson Chasaya that government will not arrest and prosecute civil servants who have stolen public resources, but will instead endeavour to recover all monies misappropriated from erring officers cited in the Auditor General’s report through salary deductions.

He says the FDD is deeply disappointed that a man who has been charged with the responsibility of ensuring accountability, transparency and integrity in the civil service is actually the one in the forefront seemingly tolerating and encouraging the abuse of public resources.

Mr Mwanza says Mr. Chasaya should be reminded that Article 250 of the Republican Constitution as well as the Public Finance Act and other written laws clearly stipulate that thieves must be arrested and prosecuted for theft and abuse of public funds.