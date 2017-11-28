ZABS inspects over 2, 500 fuel tankers

Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) has inspected 2,508 foreign fuel tankers between the first and third quarters of this year in a bid to ensure compliance to set standards, and promote road safety.

ZABS Head Marketing & Public Relations Hazel Zulu says the tankers were inspected to ensure all petroleum products being conveyed in Zambia are transported in such a manner that is in conformity to the relevant Zambian Standards.

Mrs. Zulu says the tankers were inspected in accordance with the Zambian Standard; ZS 371 which prescribes specifications for road tank vehicles for petroleum based flammable liquids and ZS 429 which prescribes specifications for the handling, storage and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas.

She says of the 2,508 tankers inspected in the period under review, 80 tankers failed to meet the set standards and were neither certified nor allowed to transport petroleum products on the Zambian roads.