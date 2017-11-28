Increasing cases of GBV worries govt

General Education Acting Permanent Secretary Louis Mwansa has expressed concern at the increasing cases of Gender Based Violence in the country.

Mr. Mwansa has observed that over the years, Gender Based Violence reported cases in Zambia have continued to increase from 18, 088 recorded in 2015 to 18, 540 in 2016.

Speaking during the occasion of the 16 days of activism against gender based violence sensitization meeting for the Ministry of General Education, Mr. Mwansa says the Ministry will require to play a key role in dealing with gender based violence bearing in mind that school related GBV is also its responsibility.

Mr. Mwansa says the Ministry has established structures that would deal with GBV in a holistic manner in line with supporting structures.