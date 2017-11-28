Eighteen new cholera cases recorded in Lusaka

Eighteen new cholera cases have been recorded in Lusaka bringing the cumulative number to 334 cases since the outbreak was declared on October 6, 2017.

Ministry of Health Head Communications and External Relations, Stanslous Ngosa says 14 cases have been recorded at Chipata clinic, 3 at Kanyama clinic, and 1 at Matero level one hospital.

Mr. Ngosa says 27 patients are currently receiving treatment of which 10 are at Chipata, 5 at Kanyama and 12 at Matero level one hospital.

He has reiterated that the ministry of health has continued providing health promotion messages and providing chlorine through the multi-disciplinary taskforce on Cholera.

Mr Ngosa says the Ministry remains optimistic that with concerted efforts, and responsibility at individual and community levels, the outbreak will be contained.