Luanshya Mayor urges contractors working on sewer project to speed up works

Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda has urged contractors working on sewer and water pipes installation in the district to speed up their works and desists from tempering with road infrastructure without first seeking permission from the Council.

Mr. Chanda has warned that the Council will be left with no option, but to penalize Kruger Veolia Contractor, who has been engaged by Kafubu Water and Sewerage Company to undertake a complete overhaul of water and sewer pipes in the mining town if they continue doing their works without authorization from the Council, who are the local roads authority.

He has since called for an emergency meeting between the Council’s engineering department with the contractor, Luanshya Copper Mines, Zambia Police Service traffic section and Kafubu Water and Sewerage Company.

Mr. Chanda says it is disappointing to see that the main road from town to Roan-Mpatamatu townships is impassable to motorists after the illegal diversion made by the contractor following excavations on the road.