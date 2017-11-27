LCC mends sinkhole at Kabwe roundabout

The Lusaka City Council (LCC) says it is not responsible for the flooding at Cosmopolitan Mall in Lusaka.

This comes after some Lusaka residents blamed the council for the flooding at Cosmopolitan Mall yesterday.

Council Acting Public Relations Manager George Sichimba says the Mall is a private property and the responsibility of sorting out the flooding falls squarely on the owners.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sichimba says the council has worked on the sinkhole which developed at Kabwe Roundabout near ZRA.

He says the council working with RDA and Ministry of Local Government engineers swiftly responded to an alert by some concerned motorists on social media around 17:00 hours.

He says the combined team quickly mobilised and worked late to resolve the matter.

Mr. Sichimba however, stated that the work done is temporary because the cause of the sinkhole was not established.

He says engineers will get back to site for more investigations so that the root cause could be established and worked on to avoid the possible re-occurrence of the problem.