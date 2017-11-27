Kasama Council warns people encroaching on commercial plots

Kasama Municipal Council (KSM) has warned people encroaching on commercial and industrial plots on p47 area along Mbala Road to immediately stop their activities.

Council Public Relations Officer Nancy Chenga says the council is aware that some suspected local farmers and individuals are cultivating on land that has been allocated to private citizens.

Ms. Chenga says according to investigations conducted by the Council, the encroached plot numbers are 76, 77 and two special user plots in the residential part.

She has since advised members of the public to carry out farming activities on land that is rightfully theirs, adding that any acts of encroachment on land, will not be entertained.