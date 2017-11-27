HEADLINES

Bruno Mars, SZA, DJ Khaled & Cardi B Honored At 2017 Soul Train Awards

Check out the full list of winners.

(AllHipHop News) The 2017 Soul Train Awards aired last night. Bruno Mars, SZA, DJ Khalid, and Cardi B were among the honorees at the event.

Mars was the big winner of the night. He was honored with awards for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Video Of The Year (“24K Magic”), Album/Mixtape Of The Year (24K Magic), Song Of The Year (“That’s What I Like”), and Best Dance Performance (“24K Magic”).

SZA was named Best New Artist and Best R&B/Soul Female Artist. Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” won the Rhythm & Bars Award, and DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller won the Best Collaboration award.

Toni Braxton was given the Don Cornelius Legend Award. SWV received the Lady of Soul Award.

See the full list of 2017 Soul Train Award winners below:

Best New Artist

WINNER: SZA

6lack

H.E.R.

Kevin Ross

Khalid

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

WINNER: Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

WINNER: SZA

Kehlani

Lalah Hathaway

Ledisi

Mary J. Blige

Solange

Soul Train Certified Award

WINNER: Bell Biv Devoe

WINNER: Ledisi

Johnny Gill

Lalah Hathaway

Mack Wilds

Video of the Year

WINNER: Bruno Mars — “24k Magic”

Beyoncé — “All Night”

Chris Brown — “Party (feat. Usher and Gucci Mane)”

DJ Khaled — “Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)”

Solange — “Cranes in the Sky”

Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award

WINNER: Lecrae

Chance the Rapper

Charlie Wilson

Kirk Franklin

Tamela Mann

Album/Mixtape of the Year

WINNER: Bruno Mars — 24k Magic

Mary J. Blige — Strength of a Woman

Solange — A Seat at the Table

SZA — Ctrl

The Weeknd — Starboy

Rhythm & Bars Award

WINNER: Cardi B — “Bodak Yellow”

DJ Khaled — “Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)”

French Montana — “Unforgettable (feat. Swae Lee)”

Kendrick Lamar — “Humble.”

Yo Gotti — “Rake It Up (feat. Nicki Minaj)”

Song of the Year

WINNER: Bruno Mars — “That’s What I Like”

Childish Gambino — “Redbone”

DJ Khaled — “Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryston Tiller)”

Khalid — “Location”

Solange — “Cranes in the Sky”

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award

WINNER: “Cranes in the Sky” — Troy L. John, Solange Knowles, Raphael Saadiq

“Location” — Alfredo Emmanuel Gonzalez, Olatunji Olutomiwa, Samuel David Jimenez, Khalid Robinson, Joshua Scruggs

“Love Me Now” — Blake Matthew Simon Mills, John Henry Ryan, John Roger Stephens

“Redbone” — George Clinton, William Earl Collins, Gary Lee Cooer, Donald Mckinley Glover Ii, Ludwig Emil Tomas Goransson

“Versace on the Floor” — Christopher Steven Brown, James Edward Fauntleroy, Bruno Mars, Philip Martin Lawrence

Best Dance Performance

WINNER: Bruno Mars — “24k Magic”

Chris Brown — “Party (feat. Usher and Gucci Mane)”

DJ Khaled — “Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)”

Solange — “Don’t Touch My Hair (feat. Sampha)”

Wizkid — “Come Closer (feat. Drake)”

Best Collaboration

WINNER: DJ Khaled — “Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)”

Jazmine Sullivan and Bryson Tiller — “Insecure”

Mary J. Blige — “Love Yourself (feat. Kanye West)”

Solange — “Don’t Touch My Hair (feat. Sampha)”

SZA — “Love Galore (feat. Travis Scott)”

