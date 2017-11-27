Bruno Mars, SZA, DJ Khaled & Cardi B Honored At 2017 Soul Train Awards

(AllHipHop News) The 2017 Soul Train Awards aired last night. Bruno Mars, SZA, DJ Khalid, and Cardi B were among the honorees at the event.
Mars was the big winner of the night. He was honored with awards for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Video Of The Year (“24K Magic”), Album/Mixtape Of The Year (24K Magic), Song Of The Year (“That’s What I Like”), and Best Dance Performance (“24K Magic”).
SZA was named Best New Artist and Best R&B/Soul Female Artist. Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” won the Rhythm & Bars Award, and DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller won the Best Collaboration award.
Toni Braxton was given the Don Cornelius Legend Award. SWV received the Lady of Soul Award.
See the full list of 2017 Soul Train Award winners below:
Best New Artist
WINNER: SZA
6lack
H.E.R.
Kevin Ross
Khalid
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
WINNER: Bruno Mars
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
WINNER: SZA
Kehlani
Lalah Hathaway
Ledisi
Mary J. Blige
Solange
Soul Train Certified Award
WINNER: Bell Biv Devoe
WINNER: Ledisi
Johnny Gill
Lalah Hathaway
Mack Wilds
Video of the Year
WINNER: Bruno Mars — “24k Magic”
Beyoncé — “All Night”
Chris Brown — “Party (feat. Usher and Gucci Mane)”
DJ Khaled — “Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)”
Solange — “Cranes in the Sky”
Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award
WINNER: Lecrae
Chance the Rapper
Charlie Wilson
Kirk Franklin
Tamela Mann
Album/Mixtape of the Year
WINNER: Bruno Mars — 24k Magic
Mary J. Blige — Strength of a Woman
Solange — A Seat at the Table
SZA — Ctrl
The Weeknd — Starboy
Rhythm & Bars Award
WINNER: Cardi B — “Bodak Yellow”
DJ Khaled — “Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)”
French Montana — “Unforgettable (feat. Swae Lee)”
Kendrick Lamar — “Humble.”
Yo Gotti — “Rake It Up (feat. Nicki Minaj)”
Song of the Year
WINNER: Bruno Mars — “That’s What I Like”
Childish Gambino — “Redbone”
DJ Khaled — “Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryston Tiller)”
Khalid — “Location”
Solange — “Cranes in the Sky”
The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award
WINNER: “Cranes in the Sky” — Troy L. John, Solange Knowles, Raphael Saadiq
“Location” — Alfredo Emmanuel Gonzalez, Olatunji Olutomiwa, Samuel David Jimenez, Khalid Robinson, Joshua Scruggs
“Love Me Now” — Blake Matthew Simon Mills, John Henry Ryan, John Roger Stephens
“Redbone” — George Clinton, William Earl Collins, Gary Lee Cooer, Donald Mckinley Glover Ii, Ludwig Emil Tomas Goransson
“Versace on the Floor” — Christopher Steven Brown, James Edward Fauntleroy, Bruno Mars, Philip Martin Lawrence
Best Dance Performance
WINNER: Bruno Mars — “24k Magic”
Chris Brown — “Party (feat. Usher and Gucci Mane)”
DJ Khaled — “Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)”
Solange — “Don’t Touch My Hair (feat. Sampha)”
Wizkid — “Come Closer (feat. Drake)”
Best Collaboration
WINNER: DJ Khaled — “Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)”
Jazmine Sullivan and Bryson Tiller — “Insecure”
Mary J. Blige — “Love Yourself (feat. Kanye West)”
Solange — “Don’t Touch My Hair (feat. Sampha)”
SZA — “Love Galore (feat. Travis Scott)”