A 55 year old Lusaka man dies due to suffocation

A 55 year- old man of Lusaka’s Chawama Compound has died of suspected suffocation while another was found in an unconscious state.

In a statement, Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says the man whose particulars have not yet been established was discovered dead while the other person only identified as Sakala was found in an unconscious state due to suspected suffocation from a brazier.

She explains that the incident happened between 25th November, 2017 at about 19:00 hours and 26th November, 2017 at 07:30 hours.

She says the survivor was rushed to ZAF Hospital and later referred to UTH where he is currently admitted.

Ms Katongo says the victims both of Chawama compound were contracted by a named Chawama resident to build a structure on his farm

She says when the scene of crime was visited, a brazier with two bottles half filled with Chibuku Beer suspected to have been consumed by the victims was found in the room.

Ms Katongo says the relatives to both victims have not yet been located.

Meanwhile, one person died on the spot in an accident which occurred on 26th November, 2017 around 22:30 hours along Kafue road opposite Baobab College.

Ms Katongo says involved was a motor vehicle BMW with unknown registration number driven by an unknown driver of Indian nationality driving from south to north who died on the spot.

She says an unknown female passenger sustained serious injuries and is admitted to UTH.

She says the accident happened due to excessive speed which led the driver to lose control of the motor vehicle and went off the road and hit into a ZESCO pole before bursting in flames.