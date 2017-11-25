Zambia makes progress in terms of food security- FAO

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has described 2017 as challenging, but progressive in terms of food security.

FAO country representative George Okechi tells Q-news that the organization helped government in implementing the farmers input support program during the 2016/2017 which saw a lot of famers benefit across the country.

Mr Okechi says FAO helped the ministry of agriculture in addressing the outbreak of the army worms in the 2016/2017 farming season.

He has stated that the implementation and rollout of the FISP program as well as addressing the army worms outbreak are core measures that where put in place to help in ensuring there is food security in the country.