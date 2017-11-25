Unleash bailiffs on ex-ministers who fail to pay back – Action Aid

ActionAid Zambia says the Constitutional Court’s ruling on former ministers who remained in office illegally is a clear case of violation of the constitution which can warrant the impeachment of President Edgar Lungu.

Country Director Nalucha Ziba tells Q-News that the ConCourt’s ruling is a clear indication that the head of state defied the constitution by allowing ministers to remain in office.

And Ms. Ziba says the Auditor General should come up with modalities to ascertain how much each minister accrued while illegally in office and ensure that they all pay back the money.

She says those who fail to pay back the money, bailiffs should be unleashed on them.

Ms Ziba has bemoaned the fact that government failed to heed to advice which was given by stakeholders on the illegality of ministers remaining in office after parliament was dissolved.