Kalomo’s farmers running out of patience

Chief Chikanta of the Tonga speaking people in Kalomo district says people in his chiefdom have run out of patience and has since started planting recycled maize and other seeds following the delay in activating the e-voucher cards.

Chief Chikanta tells Q-news that farmers cannot wait any longer for the activation of the e-voucher cards.

He says this is considering that the rainy season has started, and that farmers fear that any further delay might greatly affect their yields.

Chief Chikanta says it is for this reason that farmers have opted to use the maize seeds from last season’s harvest instead of waiting for the activation of the e-voucher cards.