Govt not serious towards the agriculture sector

The Movement for National Transformation (MNT) says the delay in distributing farming inputs by government is an indication of lack of seriousness towards the agriculture sector.

Party president Daniel Shimunza says the late delivery of inputs is likely to affect the maize harvest next year.

Mr. Shimunza told Q-News that with the good rainfall pattern the country is receiving, it is important that farmers are given farming inputs before the end of this month.

He has since urged government to speed up the process.