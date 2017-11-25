FODEP urges African Leaders to reform SADC

The Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) has noted the need to reform regional bodies such as the African Union and Southern African Development Community (SADC).

FODEP Executive Director Mweenge Chimfwembe says this will help the regional bodies compel any member state that appears to be suppressing the political rights of the people.

Mr. Chimfwembe says it is saddening to see some African leaders imposing themselves on the people.

And Mr. Chimfwembe has advised African leaders against taking their people for granted, but learn to respect them because they are the ones who put them in office.

He tells Q-News that African leaders should draw serious lessons from what has happened in Zimbabwe where former President Robert Mugabe was forced to step down by the people.