CIZ observes the need to sensitize children on their rights

Children International Zambia says there is need to sensitize children on their rights to help them in their development.

Country Director Sikamena Siyumbwa has told Q-News that his organization is on the ground to sensitize and educate children on their rights as citizens.

Mr. Siyumbwa says it is for this reason that Children International is upgrading a Police post in George Compound at a cost of K130,000 to enable Police attend to child related cases in a conducive environment.