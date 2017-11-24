UNZALARU condemns PF MPs for voting against a motion to pay retirees

The University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union (UNZALARU) has condemned Patriotic Front Members of Parliament for voting against a progressive motion to compel government to pay retirees on time.

UNZALARU General Secretary Dr. Kelvin Mambwe has expressed shock that some lawmakers some of whom are retirees, can stoop so low as to vote against a progressive motion aimed at assisting them and their constituents simply because the movers of the motion are from a different political party.

Dr. Mambwe has since appealed to Members of Parliament to be professional and progressive in their legislative duties as they serve their constituents and the nation at large.

He has since urged MPs to always remember that they are representatives of the people and the nation and not simply the parties they represent.

Speaking in a walk-in interview, Dr. Mambwe says the Union is disappointed with the partisan politics Members of Parliament are engaging in when conducting deliberations in parliament on issues affecting their constituents.