Teaching Service Commission institute investigations in teachers’ sexual misconduct

The Teaching Service Commission has instituted investigations into the reported case of sexual misconduct by some teachers who were caught having a sex party with pupils in Mkushi district.

Commission Chairperson Stanley M’hango says those who will be found wanting will be disciplined accordingly.

In a statement, Mr M’hango says the commission is deeply saddened by reports of sexual misconduct by the teachers despite the many warnings and sensitizations that have been given to teachers against such misconduct.

He has warned that the commission will not hesitate to dismiss any teacher involved in such acts in order to protect learners especially the girls who are mostly disadvantaged.

Mr M’hango says the commission will not condone such behavior by teachers and will immediately take punitive measures to save the girl child.

He has further cautioned school administrators against delaying in reporting and concealing such misconduct as they risk being disciplined as well.